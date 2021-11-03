OKLAHOMA CITY — The FDA and CDC issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years. Approximately 375,000 children in Oklahoma are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
“We’ve been anticipating this announcement for some time,” said Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Interim Commissioner Keith Reed. “OSDH is prepared to start administration as vaccine arrives in the state. We’re optimistic about extending this vaccine to even more of our population, improving our collective immunity as a state.”
“Evidence shows this vaccine is safe and effective at preventing illness among this age group,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, OSDH chief medical officer. “People of any age can become ill from COVID-19, so providing children with this protection is an especially important step to help keep kids safely in school, out of quarantine, and participating in their normal activities. The vaccine also helps protect those around us that we consistently interact with.”
This vaccine is being provided through a new logistical supply chain. With this approval comes new supply chain logistics. Shipments of the new supply have begun to arrive in Oklahoma and the health department anticipates this to increase over the course of the next week, becoming more broadly available through their wide range of pandemic providers.
OSDH encourages parents and guardians to consult your child’s pediatrician to determine what may be best given their personal health history.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
