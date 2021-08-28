WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve System has issued a notice concerning The American Bank in Wagoner, which NBC Bancshares in Pawhuska plans to acquire.
The notice was published in the Federal Register on Aug. 13, entitled: "Formations of, Acquisitions by, and Mergers of Bank Holding Companies."
The company has applied to the Board for approval, pursuant to the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, and all other applicable statutes and regulations to acquire the assets.
The public portions of the applications listed below, as well as other related filings required by the Board, if any, are available for immediate inspection at the Federal Reserve Bank(s) indicated below and at the offices of the Board of Governors.
Comments regarding the application must be received at the Reserve Bank indicated or the offices of the Board of Governors, Ann E. Misback, Secretary of the Board, 20th Street and Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20551-0001, not later than Sept. 13.
The document is published in the Federal Register: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/08/13/2021-17391/formations-of-acquisitions-by-and-mergers-of-bank-holding-companies
