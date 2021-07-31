Federal contract awarded to companies in Oklahoma for week of July 23-29

WASHINGTON — The following is a federal contract awarded for the Week of July 23-29:
CHEROKEE NATION AEROSPACE & DEFENSE, Pryor, won a federal contract award for $524,974 from the U.S. Air Force, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, for miscellaneous weapons.Contract Award Number: FA852021D0003; DUNS: 081091996; NAICS Code: 332999 All Other Miscellaneous Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing; Product Service Code (PSC): 1095; Solicitation Number: FA8520-21-BRU-52BombReleaseUnitModificationKits_Award; 8AN - 8(a) Sole Source (FAR 19.8)
