WASHINGTON — The U.S. Defense Health Agency issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Oct. 25. Cherokee Nation Operational Solutions, LLC, Tulsa, was awarded a $33,691,944 firm-fixed-price contract to provide site-specific activities necessary to implement the Electronic Health Record System, MHS (Military Health System) GENESIS. This contract supports successful MHS GENESIS wave implementation at military treatment facilities located outside the continental U.S. The contracting activity is the Defense Health Agency, Defense Healthcare Management Systems-Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia.
Federal contract awarded to company in Oklahoma for week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3
- Targeted News Service
