WASHINGTON — Five Star Office Supply in Muskogee has won a federal contract award for $11,899 from the Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, Reston, Virginia, for office furniture.
Federal contract awarded to Muskogee business
- Submitted by Targeted News Service
