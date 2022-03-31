WASHINGTON — Sandra Sheets, of Muskogee, won a federal contract award for $26,366 from the U.S. Army, Tulsa, for Cookson Bend Shift A.
Federal contract awarded to Muskogee woman
Larry Wayne Nelson born September 18, 1947 passed on March 23, 2022 in Muskogee, Ok. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Council Hill Cemetery. A graveside service will be held from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM on 2022-04-02 at Council Hill Cemetery, Council H…
in his 78th year, dozed into eternity on 3/26/2022. Final Tribute will be on 4/2/2022 at 10:00AM Christ Kingdom Builders in Muskogee. Visitation 4/1/2022 from 2PM until 6PM. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. - Muskogee Chapel. biglowfunerals.com
82, dozed into eternal rest on 3/22/2022. Final Farewell will be on 4/2/2022 at First Baptist Church-Haskell at 2PM . Visitation 4/1/2022 from 1PM until 6PM Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.- Muskogee Chapel. biglowfunerals.com
76, Business owner of Jani-Klean, passed Thursday, 3/24/2022 Family will receive friends 6-8PM, Thursday, 3/31/22 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Service: 1PM, Friday, 4/1/22 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
