WASHINGTON — The following are the federal contracts awarded to companies located in your circulation area in the state of Oklahoma for the Week of Aug. 5-11.
• CHEROKEE NATION SYSTEM SOLUTIONS, Tulsa, won a federal contract award for $850,000,000 from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Fort Belvoir, Virginia, for assessment, exercise and modeling and simulation support.
• RGR INC., Muskogee, won a federal contract award for $1,144,009 from the General Services Administration Public Buildings Service for lease of office space in Muskogee.
