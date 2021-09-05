WASHINGTON — The following are the federal contracts awarded to companies in the Muskogee area for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 3.

• Cherokee Nation Mechanical, Tulsa, won a federal contract award for $95,000,000 from the U.S. Army, Huntsville, Alabama, for construction of various buildings.

• Tower Inspection, Muskogee, won a federal contract award for $4,999,999 from the Department of Commerce National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Norfolk, Virginia, for National Weather Service Radar Tower Maintenance.

• Sequoyah Staffing Agency, Muskogee, won a federal contract award for $159,600 from the Department of Health and Human Services Indian Health Service, Aberdeen, South Dakota, for Family Practice Physician Services.

