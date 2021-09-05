WASHINGTON — The following are the federal contracts awarded to companies in the Muskogee area for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 3.
• Cherokee Nation Mechanical, Tulsa, won a federal contract award for $95,000,000 from the U.S. Army, Huntsville, Alabama, for construction of various buildings.
• Tower Inspection, Muskogee, won a federal contract award for $4,999,999 from the Department of Commerce National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Norfolk, Virginia, for National Weather Service Radar Tower Maintenance.
• Sequoyah Staffing Agency, Muskogee, won a federal contract award for $159,600 from the Department of Health and Human Services Indian Health Service, Aberdeen, South Dakota, for Family Practice Physician Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.