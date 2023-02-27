WASHINGTON — The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Oklahoma.
• Matt Parker of Checotah won a federal contract award for $37,665 from the U.S. Army, Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Operation of Recreation Facilities.
• Don Means of Wagoner won a federal contract award for $23,799 from the U.S. Army, Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Operation of Recreation Facilities.
• Smith Clifton won a federal contract award for $18,216 from the U.S. Army, Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Gate Attendant Services, Spaniard Creek, Webbers Falls Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.