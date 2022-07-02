WASHINGTON — The following are the federal contracts awarded to companies located in the area for the week of June 24-30.
• Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting, Catoosa, won a federal contract award for $215,483,678 from the Department of the Interior, Herndon, Virginia, for direct care for unaccompanied children.
• Warfeather, Coweta, won a federal contract award for $6,500 from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Dayton, Ohio, for anti-ligature inspections for the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, Marion, Indiana.
