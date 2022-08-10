WASHINGTON — The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Oklahoma.
Cherokee Nation System Solutions, Tulsa,won a federal contract award for $850,000,000 from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Fort Belvoir, Virginia, for assessment, exercise and modeling and simulation support.
***
RGR Inc., Muskogee, won a federal contract award for $1,144,009 from the General Services Administration Public Buildings Service for lease of office space in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.