Federal funds available for Muskogee County emergency food, shelter programs

Muskogee County has been chosen to receive $20,213 for Phase 40 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs. Public or private 501(c)3 nonprofit volunteer agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must apply through Lake Area United Way by noon Jan. 19.
Funds allocated to a jurisdiction are to be used for residents of that jurisdiction. Under the terms of the grant, local organizations chosen to receive funds must comply with the following: 1) Be public or private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) Have an accounting system, 3) Practice nondiscrimination, 4) Have demonstrated the capability to deliver a year-round emergency food and/or shelter program, 5) Must have a voluntary board (if it is a private voluntary organization), and 6) Must provide backup documentation (receipts) at the end of each financial award process. Funding will be allocated to the following needs: served meals, other food, mass shelter, other shelter and rent/mortgage or utility assistance, 7) Must have a Unique Entity Identifier number.
Funding is made available by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. Each county has a local board made up of representatives from local affiliates of the National Board organizations, with Lake Area United Way providing the administrative staff. Each local board determines how funds awarded to that county will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations.
Applications and information are available at https://www.lakeareaunitedway.org/emergency-food-and-shelter-program Phase 40 application. Questions: Brandy White at finance@lakeareaunitedway.org or (918) 682-1364.
