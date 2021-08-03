Federal grand juries issue 28 indictments

The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced federal grand juries sitting in Muskogee recently completed two separate July sessions and returned 28 (five under seal) felony indictments, including six superseding indictments.
The Eastern District of Oklahoma has experienced a dramatic increase in Indian Country cases for federal prosecution due to the U.S. Supreme Court decision of McGirt v. Oklahoma and recent Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rulings. These opinions determined the reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes were never disestablished by Congress, and therefore, the United States has primary federal jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by or against Native Americans occurring within the 26 counties of the Eastern District of Oklahoma. In response to the caseload rise, a second grand jury was empaneled in the Eastern District in the month of July.
From the two grand jury sessions in July, 23 indictments were publicly filed and five remain sealed pending arrest of the charged defendants. All but three of the unsealed charges involve crimes arising out of Indian Country. Four of the unsealed indictments are for murder or involuntary manslaughter, six are for sex crimes, and the balance contain allegations of assault with a dangerous weapon or resulting in serious bodily injury, assault with intent to commit murder, kidnapping, burglary, firearm violations, and robbery. The three unsealed non-Indian Country indictments involve possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and firearm violations.
Murder
JOHNSON, Wendy Dawn. Involuntary Manslaughter in Indian Country. (McIntosh County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation)
MULLINS, Tyler Jay. (superseding indictment) Murder in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Causing the Death and Murder of a Person in the Course of a Violation to Title 18. (Pontotoc County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation)
WOLFE, Michael Lee and LOCUST, Carlos Allen. (superseding indictment) – Murder in Indian Country. (Adair County – Cherokee Nation Reservation)
TURNER, Allysa Lynn. Murder in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation to Title 18; Forfeiture Allegation. (Latimer County – Choctaw Nation Reservation)
Sexual Assault
ALTOM, Jimmy Dean – Count 1: Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child in Indian Country; Count 2: Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country; Count 3: Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Count 4: Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country. (Atoka County– Choctaw Nation Reservation)
EWTON, Dallas Tyler. Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child in Indian Country (two counts); Count 3: Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child in Indian Country (two counts); Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country (two counts); Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Ward in Indian Country (two counts); Sexual Abuse of a Ward in Indian Country; Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country (two counts); Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country (two counts); Tampering with a Witness in Indian Country. (Okmulgee County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation)
BALDRIDGE, Damian Wade. Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country (three counts); Counts 2 and 5: Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to a Spouse, Intimate Partner or Dating Partner in Indian Country (two counts); Kidnapping in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. (Cherokee County – Cherokee Nation Reservation)
ROOT Sr., Levi Cody. (superseding indictment) Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country. (Seminole County – Seminole Nation Reservation)
STEPHENS, Tyler James. (second superseding indictment) Stalking; Extortionate Interstate Communications; Video Voyeurism in Indian Country (Misdemeanor) (two counts); Attempted First Degree Burglary in Indian Country; Attempted Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Counts 7 and 8: First Degree Burglary in Indian Country (two counts). (McIntosh County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation)
DAVIDSON, Brooke Lynn and REDHAT, Henry Charles Littlebear. (superseding indictment) – Child Neglect in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country. (Carter County – Chickasaw Nation Reservation)
Other violent crime in Indian Country
PEREZ, Francisco Perez. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish, and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Forfeiture Allegation. (Leflore County – Choctaw Nation Reservation)
WATSON, Lakota. Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. (Okmulgee County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation)
TATUM, Andre Lavell. Assault with Intent to Murder in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country; Discharging a Firearm during a Crime of Violence. (Muskogee County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation)
ROSE, Shawn Claude. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury In Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury In Indian Country. (Adair County – Cherokee Nation Reservation)
ROSE, Shawn Claude. Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish, and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. (Adair County – Cherokee Nation Reservation)
HORNER, Nathan Delann. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country. (Bryan County – Choctaw Nation Reservation)
BROOKS, Antonio Morice. Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Use, Carry, Brandish, and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Felon in Possession of Ammunition. (Atoka County – Choctaw Nation Reservation)
JOHNSON, Aaron Isaiah. (superseding indictment) Kidnapping in Indian Country; Robbery in Indian Country; Use, Carry and Brandish of Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Robbery in Indian Country; Use, Carry and Brandish of Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Burglary in the Second Degree in Indian Country; Burglary in the Second Degree in Indian Country. (Muskogee County and Wagoner County – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation)
OSS, Kaleb Lee. Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. (Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation)
OSS, Kaleb Lee. First Degree Burglary in Indian Country; Robbery in Indian Country; Use, Carry, and Brandish a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Felon in Possession of a Firearm. (Pittsburg County – Choctaw Nation Reservation)
Non-Indian Country offenses
GORDON, Jagger Levi. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine; Use/Discharge of Firearm During and in Relation to Drug Trafficking Offense; Possession of Firearm w/ Silencer in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Offense; Possession of Firearm by a Felon; Possession of Unregistered Firearm Silencer. (Okmulgee County)
HARRISON, Jeremy Don. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Possession of a Stolen Firearm. (Seminole County)
GILLILAND, Jeremy Chad. (superseding indictment) Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted in any Court of a Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence; Possession of Unregistered Firearm; Forfeiture Allegation. (Carter County)
An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
