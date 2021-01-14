United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester on Thursday announced the results of the January 2021 Federal Grand Jury. The grand jury returned three unsealed and five sealed indictments on crimes ranging from federal firearms offenses, robbery, sexual abuse, child exploitation, and murder in Indian country.
The following named individuals have been charged with a federal crime or crimes by the return of an indictment by the Grand Jury. A grand jury Indictment does not constitute evidence of guilt. A grand jury Indictment is a method of bringing formal charges against the defendant. A defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and may not be found guilty unless evidence establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. United States Sentencing Guidelines may be considered, upon conviction, by the sentencing court. Federal prison sentences are non-parolable.
FOSTER, Dervin Ward. Assault of an intimate partner, and dating partner by strangling, suffocating, and attempting to strangle and suffocate in Indian Country (two counts); assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to an intimate partner and dating partner in Indian Country (two counts); simple assault against a victim who has not attained the age of 16 years in Indian Country (Misdemeanor). Foster, 30, of Muskogee, is charged with assaulting his female partner on multiple occasions in 2019, causing substantial bodily injury by strangulation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
FARROW, James Allen. Abusive sexual contact with a child in Indian Country. Farrow, 31, of Henryetta, is charged with having sexual contact with a minor, female child in December 2017. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
SPAIN, Anthony Roy. Murder in Indian Country; causing the death of a person in the course of a Violation of Title 18; use, brandish, discharge, and carry of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Spain, 36, of Okemah, is charged with brandishing and using a shotgun to kill Teresa Smith after a verbal altercation on or about Jan. 5, 2019. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
