Federal Grand Jury criminal indictments announced

MUSKOGEE – United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester on Wednesday announced the results of the October, November, and December 2020 Federal Grand Juries. The combined grand jury sessions returned 41 unsealed and 11 sealed indictments on crimes ranging from kidnapping, federal firearms offenses, robbery, drug trafficking/distribution, child exploitation, aggravated sexual assaults in Indian country, manslaughter, and murder in Indian Country.
“The following named individuals have been charged with a federal crime or crimes by the return of an indictment by the Grand Jury. A grand jury Indictment does not constitute evidence of guilt. A grand jury Indictment is a method of bringing formal charges against the defendant. A defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and may not be found guilty unless evidence establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. United States Sentencing Guidelines may be considered, upon conviction, by the sentencing court. Federal prison sentences are non-parolable.”
ARNETT Jr., Marvin Leverne. Sexual exploitation of a child / use of a child to produce a visual depiction; possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. Arnett, 30, of Okmulgee, is charged with willfully persuading a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and using a child to produce visual depictions of a sexual nature. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
BAIN, Nacole Ryan, aka SPEARS, Nacole Ryan. Murder in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Bain, 39, of Schulter, is charged with the premeditated shooting murder of Addison Waddell, on June 24, 2018. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
BALL Jr., Floyd Joseph. Kidnapping in Indian Country; aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country. Ball, 35, of Checotah, is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a victim at knifepoint on May 5, 2018. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
BELL, Damarea Wayne. Felon in possession of a firearm. Bell, 20, of Muskogee, is charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm as a prior convicted felon. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is the primary investigative agency.
BROWN, Sebron Dejuan; and MAHONE, Tracy Ladon. Conspiracy to commit odometer tampering; odometer fraud; conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Muskogee residents Brown, 35, and Mahone, 30, are charged with conspiring to defraud insurance companies through sophisticated means, including wire fraud. Mahone is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud only. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
BROWN, William Clayton. Murder in Indian Country. Brown, 37, of Eufaula, is charged with the September 2017 premeditated stabbing murder of Damion Martin. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
BURGESS, Kendall Len; SANDERS, Polly Anne. Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country; abusive sexual contact in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; assault by striking, beating, or wounding in Indian Country (Misdemeanor). Burgess, 21, of Henryetta, and Sanders, 36, of Tulsa, are charged with evading law enforcement apprehension in relation to alleged crimes committed by Burgess involving the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 years old. Sanders is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country only. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
BURLESON, Marvin Lee. Felon in possession of firearm; possession of firearm by prohibited person; false statement during purchase of a firearm; aggravated identity theft during purchase of a firearm (3 counts). Burleson, 49, a prior convicted felon of Welling, is charged with using a false statement and committing identity theft on multiple occasions to illegally acquire firearms. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is the primary investigative agency.
CHASE, John Edward. Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition (2 counts). Chase, 61, of Muskogee, is charged with two counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition as a prior convicted felon. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
DICK, Jerry Wayne. Involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country. Dick, 27, of Wagoner, is charged with involuntary manslaughter after striking and causing the death of Zachary O’Connell while traveling at a rate of speed in a motor vehicle. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
ELLIOTT, Courtney Eugene. Involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country. Elliott, 40, of Red Oak, is charged with involuntary manslaughter after causing a car accident while driving impaired, resulting in the death of Taylor Renee Littleman Daniel. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
ELLIS, Sean. Assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country. Ellis, 47, of Muskogee, is charged with shooting toward law enforcement officers and assaulting a family member with a dangerous weapon. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
FIELDS, Chad Heath. Assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country; assault by striking, beating, or wounding (misdemeanor). Fields, 34, of Muskogee, is charged with the beating of a female, resulting in serious bodily harm in Indian Country. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
HAHN, Wesley Allan. Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to commit bodily harm in Indian Country; maiming in Indian Country. Hahn, 37, of Broken Arrow, is charged with repeatedly striking a female victim and dousing her with a caustic substance. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
HALL, Amy Leann. Murder in Indian Country (2 counts); assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country. Hall, 40, of Okemah, is charged with the premeditated shooting murder of Kayson Toliver and Kloee Hall, two of her children. Hall is also charged with intent to commit murder in Indian Country on a third child. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
HETHERINGTON, Marcus Allen. Felony child abuse in Indian Country; child neglect in Indian Country. Hetherington, 37, of Okmulgee County, is charged with willfully throwing a minor child to the ground and failing to seek medical attention for the injuries sustained by the child. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
HOPE, Hunter Jacob James. Sexual exploitation of a child/use of a child to produce a visual depiction; possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. Hope, 20, of Muldrow, is charged with willfully coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and using a child to produce visual depictions of a sexual nature. Homeland Security Investigations is the primary investigative agency.
HOWE, Brandon Allen. First-degree burglary in Indian Country (2 counts); theft in Indian Country (3 counts). Howe, 38, of Wagoner, is charged with burglarizing motor vehicles of multiple victims. The vehicles included a Braggs Public School bus. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
JACK, Jr., Richard Lloyd; WHITLOW, Kendall; HARRISON, Alexander. Assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country. Mounds residents, Jack, 57, Whitlow, 23, and Harrison, 23, are charged with the stabbing of one of Mr. Jack’s family members. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
JACKSON, Kevin Marvell. Murder in Indian Country; murder in Indian Country in perpetration of robbery; robbery in Indian Country (2 counts); use, carry, brandish, and discharge a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Jackson, 19, of Muskogee, is charged with the robbing and shooting murder of Bradley Dillon, on Oct. 18, 2020. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
JACKSON, Michael David. Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country (2 counts); abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 years; sexual exploitation of a child/use of a child to produce a visual depiction; possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor (2 counts). Jackson, 38, of Tahlequah, is charged with multiple counts of sex crimes in relation to the sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. The indictment alleges that in 2019, Jackson knowingly engaged in aggravated sexual activity with a child under the age of 12. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
JOHNSON, Ashley Alyssa; and SAIL Jr., Douglas Lee. Conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery; attempted interference with commerce by robbery; use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (2 counts); conspiracy to commit robbery in Indian Country; attempted robbery in Indian Country; felon in possession of firearm (2 counts). Porum residents Johnson, 47, and Sail, 42, are charged with conspiring to commit robbery of a jewelry store owner with the use of a firearm. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
JORDAN, Derrick Leron. Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to commit bodily harm in Indian Country; assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country. Jordan, 50, of Okmulgee County, is charged with using a dangerous weapon in an assault on an a fellow male Indian inmate at the Okmulgee County Jail. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
MARRIS, Dustin Kyle. Assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; felon in possession of a firearm. Marris, 39, of Okmulgee County, a prior-convicted felon, is charged with discharging a fireman towards a law enforcement officer in attempts to evade apprehension while in possession of methamphetamine. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
MENDENHALL, Jr., Jimmy Ray. Transportation of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor; possession of certain material Involving the sexual exploitation of a minor (2 counts). Mendenhall, 42, of Warner, is charged with willfully transporting and possessing multitudes of images of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
MEYER, Joseph Eugene. Kidnapping in Indian Country; felon in possession of firearm. Meyer, 37, of Muskogee, is a prior convicted felon charged with the kidnapping of a female at gunpoint in December 2019. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
MURPHY, Patrick Dwayne. Murder in Indian Country; Murder in Indian Country in perpetration of kidnapping; kidnapping resulting in death (2 counts). Murphy, 51, of Vernon, is charged with the kidnapping and premeditated murder of George Jacobs, on Aug. 28, 1999, with a knife. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
NEDD, Conrad Edward. Hobbs Act Robbery; Robbery in Indian Country. Nedd, 36, of Broken Arrow, is charged with robbing an EZ Mart convenience store located in Broken Arrow on May 29, 2020. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
PURDOM, Joshua Lee. Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country (2 counts); kidnapping in Indian Country; use, carry, and brandish a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Purdom, 41, of Hughes County, is charged with raping and kidnapping a former partner of an intimate nature at gunpoint. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
REED, Timothy Don. Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; possession of stolen firearm. Reed, 40, of Seminole, is charged with unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition as a prior convicted felon. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is the primary investigative agency.
ROSS, Trenton. Robbery in Indian Country; use, carry, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Ross, 19, of Okmulgee, is charged with robbing two separate victims of jewelry and a firearm at gunpoint. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is the primary investigative agency.
SPEARS, Ronald Weslee. Assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country. Spears, 58, of Okmulgee, is charged with the shooting of a male victim during an altercation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
STEVENS, Rachel Jean; JONES, Kayla Ann. Child abuse in Indian Country; child neglect in Indian Country. Muskogee residents, Stevens, 33, and Jones, 30, are both charged with beating and causing harm to a child under the age of 18, and ultimately failing to provide as appropriate caretakers for the well-being of the child. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
STEWART, James Michael. Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country (2 Counts); attempted aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country. In this superseding indictment, Stewart, 42, of Muskogee, is additionally charged with one count of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a female, in a Muskogee County hotel. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
STEWART, James Michael. Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country (2 counts). Stewart, 42, of Muskogee, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a female while patronizing a tavern in Muskogee County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
STONE, Ricky Dewayne. Sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country (2 counts). Stone, 47, of Holdenville, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Stone allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of 16. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
TOWNSLEY, Joshua; and TILLERY, Megan Leanne. Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country (Townsley only); child neglect in Indian Country (Tillery only). Muskogee residents Townsley, 29, and Tillery, 28, are charged with the sexual abuse and neglect of a minor under the age of 12 in Indian Country. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
WARRINGTON, Edmond Carl. Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country (3 counts); sexual abuse in Indian Country (3 counts). Warrington, 71, of Okemah, is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse involving a mentally-handicapped minor female. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
WELCH, Jeannie Rene. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Welch, 35, of Oklahoma City, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while traveling through the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The Drug Enforcement Administration is the primary investigative agency.
WEST, Glen Thomas; and ATKINS, Robert Cody. Murder in Indian Country (West Only); murder in perpetration of burglary in Indian Country (one count each); first-degree burglary in Indian Country (one count each); use, carry, brandish, and discharge a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; conspiracy. West, 35, of Weleetka, and Atkins, 31, of Okmulgee, are charged with burglarizing and conspiring to murder Edwin Dominic Reid. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
ZACKERY Jr., Stanley Wayne. Assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a spouse, intimate partner, or dating partner in Indian Country; assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country. Zackery, 38, of Weleetka, is charged with assaulting his female partner by beating her, resulting in substantial bodily injury. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency.
