A federal jury in Muskogee has convicted an Ada man of Murder in Indian Country, states a release on Thursday from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma;
Anthony Brian Walker, 40, was found guilty by a federal jury following the jury trial that began Monday and concluded on Wednesday. Walker is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
During the trial, the prosecutors presented evidence that on Nov. 21, 2021, Walker intentionally killed Jason “Bubba” Edward Hubbard Jr. by stabbing him in the heart while Hubbard was sitting in a vehicle in the drive-thru of the Karry Out Korner in Ada.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case because Walker is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Pontotoc County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following the completion of the report. Walker was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the sentencing hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.