Federal jury convicts Broken Arrow woman of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country

Martha Christine Simpson, 45, of Broken Arrow, was found guilty by a federal jury of Voluntary Manslaughter in Indian Country, states a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The jury trial began with testimony on Monday and concluded on Wednesday with the guilty verdict.
During the trial, evidence was presented that during the early morning hours of July 15, 2019, Jabaica Tecumseh and Tommy Tecumseh came to Simpson’s Broken Arrow home. Jabaica Tecumseh and Tommy Tecumseh beat and kicked Martha Simpson’s boyfriend, Trevor Richardson. Simpson then stabbed Richardson with a knife. Richardson’s body was wrapped in a blanket and loaded in the trunk of his own vehicle. Jabaica Tecumseh drove the vehicle from the crime scene and later burned the body at a remote location in Okmulgee County. After the killing, Simpson cleaned up the crime scene.
The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the Broken Arrow Police Department and the FBI.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case because Simpson is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Wagoner County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Simpson was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
