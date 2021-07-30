Federal jury convicts final member of drug trafficking organization

An Oklahoma City man was found guilty of drug conspiracy by a jury in federal court in Muskogee, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Michael Moses George, 41, of Oklahoma City, was found guilty Wednesday. The jury trial began with testimony on Monday. Based on the jury’s verdict, George is facing a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years nor more than life.
During the trial, evidence was presented that showed beginning in July 2019, and continuing until December 2020, George conspired with Dennis Dewayne Cantrell, Dennis Edward Cantrell, Randall Brent Cook, Jason Nathaniel Holland, Paul Casey Craig, Bree Angelica Osburn, Christina Michelle Ketchum, Stacie Renee Borrenkott, and Parker Bolin Mathiews to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin in the Eastern District of Oklahoma. Trial witnesses testified the defendant purchased heroin from co-conspirators and served as a major source of heroin for a co-conspirator in McAlester who sold to various persons in the McAlester area. DEA agents executed a search warrant of George’s Oklahoma City apartment at the time of his arrest. In the apartment they found nearly a pound of heroin, $20,000 in bundled cash, and four firearms. A search of the George’s cellphone revealed text messages demonstrating a history of selling heroin to people in the McAlester and Oklahoma City areas.
All of the other defendants indicted in the case have entered guilty pleas. The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the McAlester Police Department, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, District 18 Drug Taskforce, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. George was remanded to the custody of the U.S. marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
