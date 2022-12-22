Federal jury convicts Muskogee man of multiple violent offenses

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced today that Patrick Wayne McHenry, 29, of Muskogee, was found guilty by a federal jury of Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping, Kidnapping, Carjacking, Robbery in Indian Country, and the Carry/Use of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
The jury trial began with testimony on Monday and concluded on Wednesday with the guilty verdicts.
During the trial, the United States presented evidence that beginning on or around Sept. 11, 2021, and continuing until September 13, 2021, McHenry kidnapped and assaulted the victim, B.N., in Muskogee, then transported B.N. to Braggs, where he locked B.N. in a shed. The victim was bound with rope and tape but managed to escape and run to a neighboring house for help. When law enforcement arrived, they observed the victim had multiple injuries, was still partially bound with rope, and very emotional. The United States also presented evidence that on Sept. 12, 2021, McHenry robbed and carjacked C.J. at a motel in Muskogee, while possessing a sawed-off shotgun.
The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, and Muskogee Police Department.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because one of the victims is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe, McHenry used a cell phone and the internet to facilitate the kidnapping, and the crimes occurred in Muskogee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. McHenry was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
