The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, announced Monday that Kevin Marvell Jackson, 20, of Muskogee, was found guilty by a federal jury of murder in Indian country, along with robbery and firearm offenses.
The jury trial began with testimony on March 1, and concluded March 3, with the guilty verdicts. Based on the jury’s verdict, Jackson is facing a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.
During the trial, the United States presented evidence Jackson attempted to rob Bradley Dillon and Dakota Berryhill of what he believed to be a large amount of casino winnings during the early morning hours of Oct. 19, 2020. Jackson hatched the plan to rob Dillon and Berryhill after overhearing telephone conversations about the winnings between friends of Dillon. Unbeknownst to Jackson, Dillon and Berryhill were simply joking about the casino winnings and had very little money when Jackson attempted to rob them at gunpoint. While Berryhill escaped the robbery, Jackson shot Dillon at least five times. Jackson fled the scene and was apprehended in the Oklahoma City area after a manhunt led by the FBI.
The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Muskogee Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case, because the victims in this case are members of a federally-recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Muskogee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Jackson was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
