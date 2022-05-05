Bradley Wayne Morris, 36, of Muskogee, was found guilty by a federal jury of two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country and two counts of Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child in Indian Country, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The jury trial began with testimony on Monday and concluded on Thursday with the guilty verdicts. Based on the verdicts, Morris is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years up to life imprisonment.
Testimony and evidence showed that between January 2018 and February 2020, Morris touched and penetrated the child victim’s genitalia with his fingers on multiple occasions, touched her breasts, and had her to touch his penis. The victim, who was under 12 years of age at the time of the abuse, further testified the defendant would show her adult pornography and ask her to suck on his finger.
The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Muskogee Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the victim in this case is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Muskogee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. District Judge John F. Heil, III, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma in Muskogee, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Morris was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
