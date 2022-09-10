Federal jury convicts Pontotoc County man of sex-related crimes

A Pontotoc County man was found guilty by a federal jury of two sex-related crimes, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Nathan Dale Smith, 32, was found guilty of one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country and one count of Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country. The jury trial began on Tuesday and concluded Wednesday.
During the trial, the United States presented evidence that Nathan Dale Smith sexually abused a female child under the age of 16 over the course of two years. Once the abuse was disclosed, Smith an incriminating text message to the victim’s mother apologizing for his actions.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case because Smith is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Pontotoc County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Ada Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Smith was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
