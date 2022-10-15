Federal jury convicts Sequoyah County man of involuntary manslaughter

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Friday that Troy Allen Stevenson, 22, was found guilty by a federal jury of Involuntary Manslaughter in Indian Country for the July 17, 2021, shooting of his father.
The jury trial began with testimony on Tuesday and concluded on Thursday with the guilty verdict.
The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Sequoyah County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Stevenson was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
