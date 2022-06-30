Federal jury convicts Vian man of aggravated child abuse

A Vian man was found guilty by a federal jury of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday.
Joshua Thomas Smith, 41, of Vian, was found guilty following the jury trial that began with testimony on Monday and concluded on Wednesday with the guilty verdict.
During the trial, the United States presented evidence that Joshua Thomas Smith sexually abused a child under the age of 12 from December 2017 through March 2018. The victim testified the defendant penetrated her vagina with his hand on multiple occasions.
The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Sequoyah County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Bernard M. Jones, II, U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma, sitting in Oklahoma City, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Smith was remanded to the custody of the U.S. marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.