A federal jury has found a Muskogee man guilty of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Joseph Stanley Harjo, 40, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years to life in prison.
The jury trial began with testimony on Monday and concluded Tuesday with the guilty verdict.
During the trial, the United States presented evidence that in June 2016, Harjo intentionally touched the bare vagina of his 6-year-old daughter for a sexual purpose. Days later, the child disclosed the abuse to her mother and she provided further details during a forensic interview. When the police attempted to locate Harjo, he was found hiding under a bed and arrested. Five additional witnesses testified that Harjo sexually assaulted them when they were between 4 and 12 years of age.
The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the Muskogee Police Department and the FBI.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case because the defendant and child victim in this case are members of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Muskogee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Harjo was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.