FEMA accepting applications to reimburse funeral expenses for COVID-19 deaths

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
Details on eligibility and how to apply, and an FAQ are at the following page: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance
There is also a dedicated toll-free phone number to get a COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application completed with help from FEMA's representatives. Multilingual services are available:
COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number: 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585
Hours of Operation: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time, Monday - Friday.
FEMA is experiencing high call volume on the Funeral Assistance phone line, which is causing some technical issues. Please try again later if you get a busy signal or your call doesn’t connect. There is no deadline to apply.
