FEMA offers equal access to all disaster survivors

FEMA and the state of Oklahoma are committed to providing disaster assistance to people with disabilities and access and functional needs. Assistance is also available for those who communicate in languages other than English.
Some individuals without a disability may have temporary or long-term conditions where they also need a little extra help but might not think to ask for it. If you have a disability or require special assistance, please be sure to pay attention to the series of questions about reasonable accommodations on the FEMA application to ensure your specific needs are communicated.
How to Apply
The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. Survivors can also apply by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:
• A current phone number where you can be contacted.
• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
• Your Social Security number, if available.
• A general list of damage and losses if you know what they are.
• Your insurance policy number and the name of your agent or company.
Reasonable Accommodations
If you need an accommodation or assistance due to a disability, ask FEMA at the time of applying or anytime throughout the assistance process. Here’s how:
Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
FEMA can provide interpreters, real-time captioning, and information in alternate formats such as large-print, audio, and electronic versions.
The agency also provides free services to help survivors communicate with its staff and understand FEMA programs. Among the aids are:
• Information available in accessible electronic formats on FEMA’s website and social media
• Qualified American Sign Language interpreters
• Qualified multilingual interpreters
• Information written in multiple languages
For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4657. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
