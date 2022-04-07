An adventure park and a network of trails, water and cultural attractions envisioned by Fern Mountain Trust Authority could inject more than $425 million into the local economy during a 10-year span.
Tim Robison, a local surgeon who pitched his idea for the park this past September to Muskogee County commissioners, said about $160 million would be generated by new jobs the project would create. Computer modeling used to project the economic impact of Fern Mountain Adventure Park and related attractions shows another $265.71 million would be generated by increased tourism.
"This is all doable, and it would be super successful," Robison said about the park and various water attractions that would be connected by trails and a public water taxi. "Fern Mountain doesn't exist by itself — we want it to connect to Hatbox, we want it to connect to the trail systems in Muskogee and Fort Gibson, and we want it to be safe."
County commissioners created the public trust in September to accommodate the proposed project. The trust recently submitted its application to the state, requesting a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds Oklahoma was awarded.
During a special meeting on Thursday of Muskogee County Board of Commissioners, Robison said the public trust requested a $102.64 million grant from the state's ARPA funds identified for tourism-related infrastructure. County commissioners and city councilors pledged ARPA funds awarded to local governments in support of the projects being proposed by the trust.
In addition to the adventure park, which would be located on about 300 acres atop Fern Mountain and the network of public trails, Robison said the concept includes a "bridge park" over the Arkansas River. The bridge park, he said, would utilize existing structures scheduled for demolition along with the construction of a new bridge during the next two or three years.
"These will be ideal for innovative use, saving millions of dollars in an environmentally friendly conversion," according to the trust's ARPA application. "This will allow safe bicycle and pedestrian traffic through a unique river park space, also resulting in another new Economic Zone."
The project proposal also includes a new museum that would document and celebrate Black culture. Robison said the cultural center would trace the Black experience from the "forced migration" through the Civil War and Reconstruction, and its evolution as rural Oklahoma transitioned from an agrarian economy to one that became more diverse with urbanization.
Robison also included as part of the project package the development of an application that would allow users to access historical and cultural facts based upon their location. He said the interactive design of the GPS-based technology would enhance a user's visit to Muskogee, connecting the user with historical and cultural facts about local attractions and locations.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he is impressed by the concept, which he described as "comprehensive" and exciting. He said it has "something to offer for just about everybody" regardless of age.
"There's no age limitation on this — there's something for everyone, and that's a rare thing," Payne said about the attractions planned for the proposed adventure park. "There's an activity or a place ... for a whole spectrum of ages, and there's something for everyone."
Robison said the adventure park would have a visitors' center, a gondola, zip lines, "treetop adventure challenge system," a gravity coaster, and rock-climbing course that would employ a system that prevents erosion of the rocks. The water taxi, he said, would connect kayakers with local bayous and other attractions along the three area rivers.
The Fern Mountain Adventure Park proposal is one of more than 800 that were pitched before the March 31 deadline. The state has $1.87 billion in ARPA funds available, but the value of all proposals exceeded $13 billion.
The state's objective is to use ARPA funds for "strategic investments that will benefit future generations while improving services for all Oklahomans today." Its stated goal is to "build a stronger, more innovative, and more diverse economy ..., enhance capabilities of services for the well-being of all citizens," and "invest in physical and digital infrastructure to expand opportunities across Oklahoma."
