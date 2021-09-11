Few early voters cast ballots

Turnout was small for the second day of early voting in Muskogee and McIntosh counties.
In Muskogee County, one person voted early in the Oktaha Trustee ward races, the only voter in the first two days in early voting.
In McIntosh County, two people voted in the Checotah bond election bringing the total to 11 votes cast in the past two days.
The general election for both county elections is Tuesday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.