FFO Home Store in Muskogee acquired by American Freight

The FFO Home store in Muskogee has been acquired by American Freight and re-branded as American Freight Furniture, Mattress, Appliance stores. The store is located at 1551 W. Shawnee Bypass. Shoppers who visit the FFO Home store online will automatically be redirected to the American Freight website (AmericanFreight.com).
The store will be celebrating with a Grand Opening event scheduled for the weekend of March 12. To ensure the safety of all guests and workers, American Freight follows all health and safety guidelines and protocols, as required by law, to prevent the spread of COVID19, including social distancing, extra cleaning precautions, and masks requirements for all its employees and customers.
American Freight will be open from 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Information: www.americanfreight.com.
