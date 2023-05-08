FG Chamber director gets engine going quickly

Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce's new executive director Amber Hunt had a full plate when she took the job in early April.
"As soon as I got here, I was jumping into the car show," she said. "Everything from advertising and marketing. I had to learn about how to get my permits. I've been reaching out to all my potential sponsors."
Fort Gibson's annual Burn Out and Historic Car Show is set for June 9 and 10.
Hunt was office administrator at SERVPRO. She later did accounting for Veterans Affairs. She said members of the Fort Gibson chamber board approached her about being director.
"Board members have been pretty supportive and a pretty good group of folks," she said.
She said that, after finishing with the Burn Out and Car Show, she plans to work closely with Fort Gibson Historic Site. She said the site's new director is very active.
Fort Gibson's history, which dates to 1824, is one of the things that make the town unique, Hunt said.
"Next year, we'll be celebrating our 200 years as a town," she said, adding that a lot of the celebration will be handled at the historic site.
"Once I get the car show nailed down, I'll be able to work with the Fort and get together and see what we can do," Hunt said.
As for her long-term goal, Hunt said she's looking at ways to drive business in Fort Gibson.
"Bring foot traffic downtown and into our small town, through events and new offerings," she said. "Kind of get the word out of what we have to offer."
Hunt said people are the best part of the town.
"I think people are just courteous and kind and respectful," she said. "It's a safe area. The school district is outstanding. The folks here have just been welcoming. I've been here 10 years and I just like being here."
MEET AMBER HUNT
AGE: 45.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Hilldale Public School; associate degree, Connors State College; degree in accounting and business management, University of Maryland.
FAMILY: Husband, Brian; two children, Sonya and Azro.
CHURCH: Fellowship Bible Church.
HOBBIES: Growing indoor houseplants, gardening, raising chicken.
