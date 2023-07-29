Fort Gibson Fire Department Captain Brian Karnes died Saturday morning in a single-car crash.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Karnes, 47, was driving a 1994 Jeep Wrangler headed northbound on North Three Mile Road, approximately three miles east of Fort Gibson at 2:25 a.m.

Approximately 403 feet south of East Dawson Road the vehicle went off the roadway, hit a tree and overturned.

The report says Karnes was pronounced dead by Muskogee EMS because of injuries he suffered in the crash.

