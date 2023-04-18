Fort Gibson Historic Site visitors can see a different side of area history when a keelboat docks there this weekend.
"Usually when they go up there, it's guns and soldiers and things like that," Site Director Jennifer Frazee said.
The Early Arkansaw Reenactors Association will bring its keelboat replica to the historic site Friday and Saturday. The group brought the boat to Fort Gibson last September.
Frazee recalled how excited people were to see the keelboat, which was docked at the Grand River bank.
"We had kids crawling over that boat," she said. "Whenever they (reenactors) were able to shoot the cannons, that was exciting for them. And they liked to see how they measured how fast the boat would go, and pulley systems. So there was a lot of STEM education there in a fun way."
STEM means Science Technology Engineering and Math.
Frazee said the keelboat shows the a different side of fort history.
"It shows the civilian and commerce side, as well as the river travel," she said. Rivers at this point in history were the highways and the interstates. That's how you got around. That's where communities were building up around. You have a lot of resources and things along river ways. There were trade routes. They were able to meet with Native nations. Of course, that's how a lot of supplies got here around removal and after."
The boat will be displayed on land by the stockade on Friday.
"Students can check it out during our education morning," Frazee said. "It's going to stay in a spot where it's wheelchair accessible."
The public can see it 1 to 4 p.m. Friday.
The boat will launch from Clinkenbeard Park at around 9 a.m. Saturday and dock upriver at a low spot by the site.
Four hour-long tours are scheduled for Saturday — 10 and 11 a.m., 1 and 2 p.m. Frazee said people will be given directions on where to meet.
She said lots of openings remain for the 2 p.m. tour, but the morning tours are filling fast.
The historic site could put a different keelboat replica on permanent display soon.
Frazee said the Muskrat Society, a Missouri group dedicated to sharing early state history, donated a water-worthy keelboat to Fort Gibson Historic Site last week.
"It was built using 19th century tools and methods," Frazee said. "They took it around, floating up and down rivers for programs. Now, they are unable to continue programming, so they asked if they could donate it to us, and we said 'absolutely!'"
The boat was delivered last Wednesday and is in storage until a shelter could be built for it, she said.
"Once we get that set up, we'll start on programming for that," Frazee said.
