Residents doing spring cleaning can unload debris for free this Saturday.
Fort Gibson will have a Free Dump Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. A collection site will be on northeast Railroad Street behind the Fort Gibson Community Center.
"We do it twice a year, and it's a chance for people to beautify the town, clean up their yard, get rid of any furniture they might have sitting out," said Fort Gibson Town Clerk Shelley Steffes. "They can get rid of limbs, anything they want to throw away, but do not want to pay to go to the dump."
Fort Gibson residents can take large loads to the Muskogee Landfill from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, she said.
"If it's a smaller load, we can handle that here," Steffes said. "We'll have 30- and 40-yard dumpsters. Regular trash, we'll throw in the back of our trucks and mash it down, just like normal."
Residents must show their Fort Gibson town water bill to leave trash at Railroad Street collection site or the Muskogee Landfill.
Steffes said residents won't have have to get out of their cars.
Residents can pick up free canvas bags at town hall until Saturday, she said.
Fort Gibson Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said the Free Dump Day is an important community service.
"Dumping can be expensive if you have a lot of household trash or larger items," he said. "By doing this twice a year, it gives an opportunity two different times a year to clean. We want to keep our town nice and clean."
Steffes said Fort Gibson said the town's latest clean-up, last October, had a good turnout.
"It was just a line of cars all the way down the street," she said. "Just continuous from 7 o'clock to 11, then it started to slow down."
She said dumpsters were overflowing at October's event.
"The ones in the fall are always less busy," she said. "The spring one is the one we really push because people are doing their spring cleaning."
Spring is a good time to clean yards, Steffes said.
"We were driving around today and there are still some yards that can use a little TLC," she said on Friday. "They just need to do the work and clean up those yards."
Items that can be brought to the Railroad Street location include furniture, trash, carpet, appliances, mattresses, old toys, go-carts.
Yard brush — clippings and tree limbs only — can be taken to the lot beside Fort Gibson Animal Shelter.
Fort Gibson's free hazardous waste collection day, which had been scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to June 6, DeShazo said.
If you go
WHAT: Free Dump Day.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
WHERE: Drop off on Railroad Street behind the Fort Gibson Community Center.
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Landfill, 2801 S. 54th St. W.
REQUIREMENTS: You must present your Fort Gibson water bill or water bill receipt at each location.
