FORT GIBSON — All Riley Ballard was expecting to receive Friday was her diploma during commencement ceremonies at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium.
The Fort Gibson High School senior got that and a 2020 Ford Fusion, courtesy of Direct Traffic Control. The last thought on her mind was winning a car.
“I honestly didn’t think that at all,” Ballard said. “I’m like shaking. When it started, my heart started beating real fast.”
Ballard was one of five seniors who had a chance at the car. The five were selected at random among seniors who had entered the contest by writing an essay, “My Senior Experience.” Each of the five were allowed to select a key from a bag.
Ballard was the third one to put her key in the ignition. When the engine turned over, the crowd roared.
Fort Gibson was finally able to honor the Class of 2020 with a commencement ceremony after being forced to cut the school year short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is such a great evening for our kids and our community,” said FGHS Principal Ben Pemberton. “The face that these seniors have had to persevere through so much over the last 13 months with the flood that affected the end of our school year their junior year and now coming full circle and being affected with a global pandemic has just been unbelievable.”
Assistant principal, and girls head basketball coach, Chuck London, whose daughter Baylee was among the graduates, said the school owed it to the seniors to try and have a ceremony.
“Some of these kids may only graduate once,” he said. “We began thinking about this in April and had several contingency plans. But looks like tonight is going to be a success.”
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer was glad to be able to get everyone together.
“It is a release and exciting to get these kids back together to celebrate them one last time before they venture off into one more chapter in their lives,” he said.
And Ballard has a new set of wheels for venturing. She said she might let her parents drive the car.
