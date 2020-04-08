Muskogee County business owners allowed to operate because they provide essential services or goods have until Friday to file COVID-19 mitigation plans with local authorities.
The order was included in an amended joint resolution adopted Monday by Muskogee County commissioners and the Muskogee City Council in response to the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus through Oklahoma. Elected leaders tightened restrictions imposed in March with the hope of slowing the rate of transmission to ease the burden on medical care providers and facilities.
On March 25, councilors and commissioners adopted a joint resolution directing residents to stay home unless they were engaged in an activity considered "essential to the health or safety” of themselves or family members. Business owners also were instructed to prepare a mitigation plan designed to curb community spread of COVID-19.
The Second Amended Joint Resolution 2803 requires businesses located within Muskogee's municipal boundaries must file those with the city, which may be done online at compliant@muskogeeonline.org. Owners of businesses located outside city limits are required to file their mitigation plans with county commissioners, which may be done by sending them by email to bocc@readymuskogee.org.
The city-county task force created a questionnaire businesses may use as a template to create a mitigation plan. The questionnaire, along with other information about the joint resolution, may be found at the city's website, www.cityofmuskogee.com/news_detail_T2_R313.php.
The joint resolution extends closure of nonessential businesses in Muskogee County until April 30, bringing it in line with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s most recent executive order. City Attorney Roy Tucker said owners of nonessential businesses may want to begin preparing mitigation plans, because they will be required to submit them prior to re-opening after the April 30 expiration of Stitt's order.
“Education will be our first line of defense,” Tucker said Monday about available options to enforce the new business restrictions. “We will have the potential to issue citations for those who simply refuse to comply or refuse to enforce their own mandates, and for those required to be licensed by the city we have the potential to have a revocation hearing.”
How to comply
Muskogee City Council and Muskogee County Board of Commissioners amended Joint Resolution 2803, which was adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution, among other things, requires owners of businesses that provide essential services or goods prepare and file a COVID-19 mitigation plan and terms of enforcement by Friday.
• The 2nd Amended Muskogee City-County Joint Resolution 2803 can be found online at http://tinyurl.com/skdj347.
• If your business needs help creating a COVID-19 mitigation plan, a questionnaire that can be used as a template may be found online at http://tinyurl.com/sr8ndk7.
• Once the mitigation plan is completed, owners of businesses located within Muskogee's municipal boundaries may email the plan to compliance@muskogeeonline.org.
• Owners of businesses located outside Muskogee's city limits but within Muskogee County may email mitigation plans to bocc@readymuskogee.org.
