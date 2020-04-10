Six elections of local interest were decided Friday after the candidates drew no challengers at the end of the three-day filing period for the 2020 election cycle. 

State Reps. Josh West, R-Grove, Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, and Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, won reelection to their legislative posts. McIntosh County Sheriff Kevin Ledbetter, D-Checotah, won reelection by acclamation as did Wagoner County Court Clerk Jim Hight, R-Broken Arrow, and Wagoner County Clerk Lori Hendricks, R-Broken Arrow.

In Muskogee County, former Sheriff Charles Pearson will advance to the general election without a primary challenger for the Democratic nomination. He will face one of three Republicans vying for that party’s nomination in the June 30 primary. 

Muskogee County Clerk Dianna Cope, D-Muskogee, and Polly Irving, R-Braggs, drew no primary challengers, so they will advance to the general election. District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright, D-Porum, will advance to the general election to face one of two candidates seeking the GOP nomination.

Candidates who will compete in contests of local interest include:

U.S. SENATE

Democrat — Sheila Bilyeu*, 76, Flagstaff, Arizona; Abby Broyles*, 30, Oklahoma City; Elysabeth Britt**, 41, Oklahoma City; R.O. Joe Cassity Jr.**, 76, Ponca City.

Republican —Jim Inhofe, 85, Tulsa; J.J. Stitt, 46, Kingfisher; John Tompkins*, 63, Oklahoma City; Neil Mavis**, 57, Tulsa.

Libertarian — Robert Murphy**, 72, Norman.

Independent — Joan Farr, 64, Tulsa; A.D. Nesbit, 39, Ada.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

District 1

Democrat — Kojo Asamoa-Caesar*, 33, Tulsa; Mark A. Keeter**, 63, Tulsa.

Republican — Kevin Hern, 58, Tulsa.

Independent — Evelyn L. Rogers*, 67, Tulsa.

District 2

Democrat — Danyell Lanier, 44, Hugo.

Republican — Markwayne Mullin, 42, Westville; Joseph Silk, 33, Watson; Rhonda Hopkins**, 44, Rose.

Libertarian — Richie Castaldo, 38, Afton.

CORPORATION COMMISSION

Republican — Harold D. Spradling, 85, Cherokee; Todd Hiett, 52, Kellyville.

Libertarian — Todd Hagopian**, 40, Bixby.

OKLAHOMA STATE SENATE 

District 3

Democrat — Dyllon Fite**, 27, Cookson.

Republican — Blake Cowboy Stephens, 59, Tahlequah; Wayne Shaw**, 74, Grove.

District 9

Democrat — Jack Reavis**, 62, Muskogee.

Republican — Dewayne Pemberton, 63, Muskogee.

OKLAHOMA STATE REPRESENTATIVES

District 4

Democrat — Matt Meredith, 35, Tahlequah.

Republican — Bob Ed Culver, 62, Tahlequah.

District 5

Republican — Josh West, 43, Grove.

District 12

Republican — Kevin McDugle, 52, Broken Arrow; Justin Dine*, 48, Broken Arrow.

District 13

Republican — Avery Carl Frix, 26, Muskogee.

District 14

Republican — Chris Sneed, 42, Fort Gibson; George Faught*, 57, Muskogee.

District 15

Republican — Angie Brinlee, 51, Porum; Randy Randleman, 66, Eufaula.

District 16

Republican — Scott Fetgatter, 51, Okmulgee.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Court Clerk

Democrat — Lesa Rousey Daniels, 49, Tahlequah.

Sheriff

Democrat — Jason Chennault, 45, Tahlequah; David Huffman**, 55, Park Hill; Mac Martin**, 64, Tahlequah.

Republican — Manuel Holland Jr., 51, Tahlequah.

Clerk

Democrat — Cheryl Trammel, 59, Tahlequah.

County Commissioner, District 2

Democrat — Mike Brown, 63, Fort Gibson; Chris Jenkins, 39, Hulbert.

McINTOSH COUNTY

Court Clerk

Democrat — Lisa Rodebush, 49, Eufaula; Kim Burnett Metcalf**, 50, Eufaula.

Sheriff

Democrat — Kevin Ledbetter, 50, Checotah.

Clerk

Democrat — Deena Farrow, 44, Eufaula; Ronda Gail Prince, 60, Checotah; Jennifer Ballard*, 36, Eufaula..

County Commissioner District 2

Democrat — Jason Peters, 44, Eufaula; Clifford Clen Shatswell Jr., 56, Eufaula; Don Whisenhunt 57, Checotah.

Republican — Monty Grider, 63, Eufaula.

MUSKOGEE COUNTY

Court Clerk

Democrat — Paula Sexton, 65, Muskogee; Tonie LaGail Ray, 54, Muskogee.

Sheriff

Democrat — Charles S. Pearson Jr.*, 53, Muskogee.

Republican — Andy Simmons, 46, Muskogee; Jeff Smith*, 46, Muskogee; Michael Mahan*, 50, Muskogee.

Clerk

Democrats — Dianna Cope, 60, Muskogee;

Republican — Polly Irving, 52, Braggs.

County Commissioner, District 2

Democrat — Stephen Wright, 63, Porum.

Republican — Bradley Pearce, 56, Porum; Keith Hyslop, 49, Webbers Falls.

WAGONER COUNTY

Court Clerk

Republican — Jim Hight, 69, Broken Arrow.

Sheriff

Republican — Chris Elliott, 53, Broken Arrow; Kyle Johnson*, 35, Wagoner.

Clerk

Republican — Lori Hendricks, 53, Broken Arrow.

County Commissioner, District 2

Democrat — Larry Hall*, 68, Wagoner.

Republican — Chris Edwards, 54, Wagoner; David Cobb*,64 , Wagoner; Randy Stamps**, 62, Wagoner.

*Thursday filers.

**Friday filers.

