Six elections of local interest were decided Friday after the candidates drew no challengers at the end of the three-day filing period for the 2020 election cycle.
State Reps. Josh West, R-Grove, Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, and Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, won reelection to their legislative posts. McIntosh County Sheriff Kevin Ledbetter, D-Checotah, won reelection by acclamation as did Wagoner County Court Clerk Jim Hight, R-Broken Arrow, and Wagoner County Clerk Lori Hendricks, R-Broken Arrow.
In Muskogee County, former Sheriff Charles Pearson will advance to the general election without a primary challenger for the Democratic nomination. He will face one of three Republicans vying for that party’s nomination in the June 30 primary.
Muskogee County Clerk Dianna Cope, D-Muskogee, and Polly Irving, R-Braggs, drew no primary challengers, so they will advance to the general election. District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright, D-Porum, will advance to the general election to face one of two candidates seeking the GOP nomination.
Candidates who will compete in contests of local interest include:
U.S. SENATE
Democrat — Sheila Bilyeu*, 76, Flagstaff, Arizona; Abby Broyles*, 30, Oklahoma City; Elysabeth Britt**, 41, Oklahoma City; R.O. Joe Cassity Jr.**, 76, Ponca City.
Republican —Jim Inhofe, 85, Tulsa; J.J. Stitt, 46, Kingfisher; John Tompkins*, 63, Oklahoma City; Neil Mavis**, 57, Tulsa.
Libertarian — Robert Murphy**, 72, Norman.
Independent — Joan Farr, 64, Tulsa; A.D. Nesbit, 39, Ada.
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
District 1
Democrat — Kojo Asamoa-Caesar*, 33, Tulsa; Mark A. Keeter**, 63, Tulsa.
Republican — Kevin Hern, 58, Tulsa.
Independent — Evelyn L. Rogers*, 67, Tulsa.
District 2
Democrat — Danyell Lanier, 44, Hugo.
Republican — Markwayne Mullin, 42, Westville; Joseph Silk, 33, Watson; Rhonda Hopkins**, 44, Rose.
Libertarian — Richie Castaldo, 38, Afton.
CORPORATION COMMISSION
Republican — Harold D. Spradling, 85, Cherokee; Todd Hiett, 52, Kellyville.
Libertarian — Todd Hagopian**, 40, Bixby.
OKLAHOMA STATE SENATE
District 3
Democrat — Dyllon Fite**, 27, Cookson.
Republican — Blake Cowboy Stephens, 59, Tahlequah; Wayne Shaw**, 74, Grove.
District 9
Democrat — Jack Reavis**, 62, Muskogee.
Republican — Dewayne Pemberton, 63, Muskogee.
OKLAHOMA STATE REPRESENTATIVES
District 4
Democrat — Matt Meredith, 35, Tahlequah.
Republican — Bob Ed Culver, 62, Tahlequah.
District 5
Republican — Josh West, 43, Grove.
District 12
Republican — Kevin McDugle, 52, Broken Arrow; Justin Dine*, 48, Broken Arrow.
District 13
Republican — Avery Carl Frix, 26, Muskogee.
District 14
Republican — Chris Sneed, 42, Fort Gibson; George Faught*, 57, Muskogee.
District 15
Republican — Angie Brinlee, 51, Porum; Randy Randleman, 66, Eufaula.
District 16
Republican — Scott Fetgatter, 51, Okmulgee.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Court Clerk
Democrat — Lesa Rousey Daniels, 49, Tahlequah.
Sheriff
Democrat — Jason Chennault, 45, Tahlequah; David Huffman**, 55, Park Hill; Mac Martin**, 64, Tahlequah.
Republican — Manuel Holland Jr., 51, Tahlequah.
Clerk
Democrat — Cheryl Trammel, 59, Tahlequah.
County Commissioner, District 2
Democrat — Mike Brown, 63, Fort Gibson; Chris Jenkins, 39, Hulbert.
McINTOSH COUNTY
Court Clerk
Democrat — Lisa Rodebush, 49, Eufaula; Kim Burnett Metcalf**, 50, Eufaula.
Sheriff
Democrat — Kevin Ledbetter, 50, Checotah.
Clerk
Democrat — Deena Farrow, 44, Eufaula; Ronda Gail Prince, 60, Checotah; Jennifer Ballard*, 36, Eufaula..
County Commissioner District 2
Democrat — Jason Peters, 44, Eufaula; Clifford Clen Shatswell Jr., 56, Eufaula; Don Whisenhunt 57, Checotah.
Republican — Monty Grider, 63, Eufaula.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
Court Clerk
Democrat — Paula Sexton, 65, Muskogee; Tonie LaGail Ray, 54, Muskogee.
Sheriff
Democrat — Charles S. Pearson Jr.*, 53, Muskogee.
Republican — Andy Simmons, 46, Muskogee; Jeff Smith*, 46, Muskogee; Michael Mahan*, 50, Muskogee.
Clerk
Democrats — Dianna Cope, 60, Muskogee;
Republican — Polly Irving, 52, Braggs.
County Commissioner, District 2
Democrat — Stephen Wright, 63, Porum.
Republican — Bradley Pearce, 56, Porum; Keith Hyslop, 49, Webbers Falls.
WAGONER COUNTY
Court Clerk
Republican — Jim Hight, 69, Broken Arrow.
Sheriff
Republican — Chris Elliott, 53, Broken Arrow; Kyle Johnson*, 35, Wagoner.
Clerk
Republican — Lori Hendricks, 53, Broken Arrow.
County Commissioner, District 2
Democrat — Larry Hall*, 68, Wagoner.
Republican — Chris Edwards, 54, Wagoner; David Cobb*,64 , Wagoner; Randy Stamps**, 62, Wagoner.
*Thursday filers.
**Friday filers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.