Candidates filed declarations across the state during the first of a three-day filing period which marks the official beginning of the 2020 campaign season. 

Those who filed at county election boards will be competing for county commission District 2 posts, county clerk, court clerk and sheriff. At the state level, all seats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and half of the state Senate seats are up for election, and a corporation commission post will be on the ballot. 

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe will be defending against any challengers. The state’s five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs to any qualified elector who chooses to defend the post or challenge an incumbent. 

Among the first-day filers of local interest were: 

U.S. Senate

Republican

Jim Inhofe, 85, Tulsa; J.J. Stitt, 46, Kingfisher.

Independent

Joan Farr, 64, Tulsa; A.D. Nesbit, 39, Ada.

U.S. Representative, District 1  

Republican

Kevin Hern, 58, Tulsa.

U.S. Representative, District 2

Democrat      

Danyell Lanier, 44, Hugo.

Republican

Markwayne Mullin, 42, Westville; Joseph Silk, 33, Watson.

Libertarian

Richie Castaldo, 38, Afton.

State Senator, District 3

Republican

Blake Cowboy Stephens, 59, Tahlequah.

State Senator, District 9

Republican      

Dewayne Pemberton, 63, Muskogee.

State Representative, District 4 

Democrat

Matt Meredith, 35, Tahlequah.

Republican

Bob Ed Culver, 62, Tahlequah.

State Representative, District 5

Republican

Josh West, 43, Grove.

State Representative, District 12

Republican

Kevin McDugle, 52, Broken Arrow.

State Representative, District 13

Republican

Avery Carl Frix, 26, Muskogee.

State Representative, District 14

Republican

Chris Sneed, 42, Fort Gibson.

State Representative, District 15

Republican

Angie Brinlee, 51, Porum; Randy Randleman, 66, Eufaula.

State Representative, District 16

Republican

Scott Fetgatter, 51, Okmulgee.

McIntosh County

County Court Clerk

Democrat

Lisa Rodebush, 49, Eufaula.

County Sheriff

Democrat

Kevin Ledbetter, 50, Checotah. 

County Clerk

Democrat

Deena Farrow, 44, Eufaula; Ronda Gail Prince, 60, Checotah. 

County Commissioner District 2

Democrat

Jason Peters, 44, Eufaula; Clifford Clen Shatswell Jr., 56, Eufaula; Don Whisenhunt 57, Checotah.

Republican

Monty Grider, 63, Eufaula.

Muskogee County

County Court Clerk

Democrat

Paula Sexton, 65, Muskogee; Tonie LaGail Ray, 54, Muskogee.

County Sheriff

Republican

Andy Simmons, 46, Muskogee.

County Clerk

Democrats

Dianna Cope, 60, Muskogee; Polly Irving, 52, Braggs.

County Commissioner, District 2

Democrat

Stephen Wright, 63, Porum.

Republican

Bradley Pearce, 56, Porum; Keith Hyslop, 49, Webbers Falls.

Wagoner County

County Court Clerk

Republican

Jim Hight, 69, Broken Arrow.

County Sheriff

Republican

Chris Elliott, 53, Broken Arrow.

Republican

Lori Hendricks, 53, Broken Arrow.

County Commissioner, District 2

Republican

Chris Edwards, 54, Wagoner.

