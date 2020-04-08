Candidates filed declarations across the state during the first of a three-day filing period which marks the official beginning of the 2020 campaign season.
Those who filed at county election boards will be competing for county commission District 2 posts, county clerk, court clerk and sheriff. At the state level, all seats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and half of the state Senate seats are up for election, and a corporation commission post will be on the ballot.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe will be defending against any challengers. The state’s five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs to any qualified elector who chooses to defend the post or challenge an incumbent.
Among the first-day filers of local interest were:
U.S. Senate
Republican
Jim Inhofe, 85, Tulsa; J.J. Stitt, 46, Kingfisher.
Independent
Joan Farr, 64, Tulsa; A.D. Nesbit, 39, Ada.
U.S. Representative, District 1
Republican
Kevin Hern, 58, Tulsa.
U.S. Representative, District 2
Democrat
Danyell Lanier, 44, Hugo.
Republican
Markwayne Mullin, 42, Westville; Joseph Silk, 33, Watson.
Libertarian
Richie Castaldo, 38, Afton.
State Senator, District 3
Republican
Blake Cowboy Stephens, 59, Tahlequah.
State Senator, District 9
Republican
Dewayne Pemberton, 63, Muskogee.
State Representative, District 4
Democrat
Matt Meredith, 35, Tahlequah.
Republican
Bob Ed Culver, 62, Tahlequah.
State Representative, District 5
Republican
Josh West, 43, Grove.
State Representative, District 12
Republican
Kevin McDugle, 52, Broken Arrow.
State Representative, District 13
Republican
Avery Carl Frix, 26, Muskogee.
State Representative, District 14
Republican
Chris Sneed, 42, Fort Gibson.
State Representative, District 15
Republican
Angie Brinlee, 51, Porum; Randy Randleman, 66, Eufaula.
State Representative, District 16
Republican
Scott Fetgatter, 51, Okmulgee.
McIntosh County
County Court Clerk
Democrat
Lisa Rodebush, 49, Eufaula.
County Sheriff
Democrat
Kevin Ledbetter, 50, Checotah.
County Clerk
Democrat
Deena Farrow, 44, Eufaula; Ronda Gail Prince, 60, Checotah.
County Commissioner District 2
Democrat
Jason Peters, 44, Eufaula; Clifford Clen Shatswell Jr., 56, Eufaula; Don Whisenhunt 57, Checotah.
Republican
Monty Grider, 63, Eufaula.
Muskogee County
County Court Clerk
Democrat
Paula Sexton, 65, Muskogee; Tonie LaGail Ray, 54, Muskogee.
County Sheriff
Republican
Andy Simmons, 46, Muskogee.
County Clerk
Democrats
Dianna Cope, 60, Muskogee; Polly Irving, 52, Braggs.
County Commissioner, District 2
Democrat
Stephen Wright, 63, Porum.
Republican
Bradley Pearce, 56, Porum; Keith Hyslop, 49, Webbers Falls.
Wagoner County
County Court Clerk
Republican
Jim Hight, 69, Broken Arrow.
County Sheriff
Republican
Chris Elliott, 53, Broken Arrow.
Republican
Lori Hendricks, 53, Broken Arrow.
County Commissioner, District 2
Republican
Chris Edwards, 54, Wagoner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.