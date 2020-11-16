The Board of Education of Haskell Public School District hereby announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the #1 seat on the Haskell Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat the the Muskogee County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 7-9.
Filing to begin for school board seat
- Submitted by Haskell Public Schools
