Finding ways to celebrate in COVID-19 world

Donna Bliss says some of her earliest memories were with her father at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
"I was 3, 4 and 5 when he was stationed there," she said. "That's how he met my mom. She was from New York City. They met by chance at West Point and were married three years later."
Bliss wants to honor her father, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles F. (Fred) Bliss III, for his 90th birthday. She scheduled a drive-by celebration for 2 p.m. Tuesday by Eastgate Village Healthcare Center. Vehicles are to gather at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Muskogee Seventh-day Adventist church parking lot.
"Since we can't take him out or go in and celebrate with him, I felt this would be a good thing to do for him," she said. "I think he'll be flabbergasted."
She said Eastgate will set her father up at the front window and the caravan will pass by.
American Legion Post 15 Adjutant Raul Rizo sent a letter to Legion members, encouraging them to participate. The letter encouraged people to display the American flag and U.S. Army banner, as well as handmade signs.
"The vehicle parade allows everyone to participate while being safe and practicing social distancing," the letter said.
Donna Bliss said her father has been a resident at Eastgate for several years.
"And we haven't been able to go in since March" because of COVID-19 restrictions, she said
"We've been visiting through the window, mainly in the front window," Bliss said. "Sometimes we do the phone, sometimes we don't. That's been the most difficult thing this whole year, not being able to meet with him."
Bliss said her father grew up in Tahlequah and was active in the Boy Scouts.
"He decided to go into the military as a young man," she said.
Fred Bliss went on to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He was a member of West Point's Class of 1955. The class website said Bliss was part of the D-1 Infantry.
Donna Bliss said her father served a tour in Vietnam and retired in 1974 at the rank of lieutenant colonel. His family settled in Muskogee where he started a concrete business.
"When I think back, he was a young man when he retired," Donna Bliss said. "He was in his 40s."
However, according to the West Point Class of 1955 website, Fred Bliss continued to be loyal to his alma mater, making frequent visits and reunions.
Donna Bliss said her father is "very big into history."
"He loves Jonita Mullins' stuff, Oklahoma history, American history," Bliss said. "A lot of times, he'd read and in the next paragraph, he'd tell me what happens next. His recall is very good."
