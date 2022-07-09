Muskogee firefighters are battling a blaze at Greenleaf Apartments.
The fire began around 2:30 p.m. at the apartments at 715 S. York St.
Displaced residents, most of whom are elderly, are being shuttled to a shelter established at the Muskogee Civic Center.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service is on the scene, but reported no injuries. They also said they were concerned about the effects the heat could have on residents as well as firefighters. At 4:25 p.m., AccuWeather showed the temperature in Muskogee at 96 degrees with a heat index of 103.
South York Street is blocked between Dakota and Canterbury streets while Muskogee Fire Department battles the fire.
