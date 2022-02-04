Muskogee Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire at the corner of 29th Street and Broadway.
The house was unoccupied.
65, Fort Gibson, Homemaker, passed Thursday, 2/3/2022, Celebration of Cindy's Life, 1PM Tuesday, 2/8/2022 at First United Methodist Church, Muskogee, Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences, clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
91, entered heavens gates Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Services 1:00pm, Monday, February 7, 2022, Serenity Chapel of Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. You may share online condolences with Bob's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
69, Buyer for Anderson Wholesale, passed Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Funeral service: 2PM, Monday, February 7, 2022 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
