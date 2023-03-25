Fire caused by a lightning strike destroyed a house at 3713 Sheffield Ave., on Thursday afternoon, Muskogee Fire Department spokesman Jeff Watkins said.
Homeowners Mike and Amy Miller and their Boston terrier escaped injury. Amy Miller said she found the house in flames when they got home Thursday afternoon. She said they spent the night in a hotel Thursday night, with help from the American Red Cross.
The Millers spent Friday morning surveying the damage. Amy Miller said they lost nearly everything inside. However photo albums and videos stored in living room cabinet were not damaged.
She said they had the house custom built and had lived in it for less than a year. She said she and her husband, a retired miner, moved to Muskogee from Wyoming. Mike Miller said he grew up in the Muskogee area.
Watkins said the fire occurred at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, and three fire engines responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.