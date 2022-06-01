Fire destroyed two vacant buildings on the 200 block of North Main Street early Wednesday morning.
By the time firefighters arrived on the scene at 3 a.m., both buildings were ablaze.
"We're still investigating it, and we've almost wrapped it all up," said Muskogee Fire Marshal Mike Haley. "Three separate addresses are involved. The cause of the fire is a vagrant problem."
Haley also said the damage to the buildings is beyond repair.
"One of the buildings that sits further off the road to the east…that building is a total loss on the inside," he said. "There were two of the suites right there along Main Street — both of them, by the time they compare damage costs to replacement costs they both will be total losses."
Haley said his office is till trying to find out if the utilities were on at the two buildings.
