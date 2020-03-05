Fire destroys Webbers Falls Fire Station

WEBBERS FALLS — Firefighters stand at the edges of the wreckage of the collapsed Webbers Falls Fire Station, aiming blasts of water at lingering flames. Inside, fire continues to burn among the remains of destroyed equipment, trucks, and boats.
The station was destroyed in a fire that began sometime before 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, destroying most of Webbers Falls Fire Department's gear and some of their vehicles in the process.
"We lost two trucks, two boats, and all of our equipment," said Krischna Horton, Webbers Falls firefighter.
Nobody was present in the station at the time the fire began, and nobody was injured, said Muskogee County District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright.
The cause of the fire remains unknown pending the investigation of a fire marshal, Wright said.
Horton said she and others received a call from city workers at around 1 p.m., saying the station was in flames.
By 3 p.m., the fire was mostly contained, thanks to the combined efforts of fire departments from Webbers Falls, Vian, Gore, Porum, and Warner. Firefighters worked to stifle flames burning on the exterior of the destroyed structure while smoke billowed out from beneath the collapsed roof.
"It's a total loss, though," Wright said. "Just completely gone."
