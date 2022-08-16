Fire displaces Broadway Apartments residents

Residents of the Broadway Apartments got out safely when a fire blazed in a rear apartment Monday afternoon.
However it might be a few days before anyone could return.
The fire alarm went off at 4:12 p.m. Monday, at the apartments, 348 E. Broadway, said Muskogee Fire Department Public Information Officer Jeff Watkins.
Officials have not determined how or where the fire started, he said.
"We think possibly in the northwest corner," he said, adding that he was told there were flames going out of two first floor windows and one second floor window.
Apartment manager Mike Harnage said all apartment dwellers were accounted for and none were injured. He said he did not know how many residents could be displaced.
"They've got the power cut off to the building, so it might be the whole building for tonight," he said Monday afternoon. "I've gotten with the fire department, and they're getting a hold of the Red Cross for me."
Apartment residents gathered on a lawn west of the building and watched firefighters.
Sharon Long, who lives on the second floor, said she escaped from a window and climbed down a fire ladder. She said she lives on the east side of the building and heard the alarm, but did not see any flames.
"There was probably a lot of smoke," she said.
Apartment resident Kay Crawford said it was scary.
"We couldn't see nothing when we came out," Crawford said. "All I saw was just big black smoke, and everybody just came out as quick as they could."
Once the flames were put out, some firefighters went inside to extinguish any hotspots. Watkins said firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to find hotspots or do search and rescue.
"It picks up a heat signature from a person and there can be heat left on material from a finger or a handprint," Watkins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.