Fire in vacant house photo 1

CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Firefighters cut through a roof while responding to a Wednesday morning fire on Kalamazoo Street.

Muskogee fire fighters responded to reports of a fire at 510 Kalamazoo St., on Wednesday morning.

The house was vacant and uninhabited at the time, a Fire Department representative said. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video