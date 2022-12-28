Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 8:27 pm
CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix
Firefighters cut through a roof while responding to a Wednesday morning fire on Kalamazoo Street.
Muskogee fire fighters responded to reports of a fire at 510 Kalamazoo St., on Wednesday morning.
The house was vacant and uninhabited at the time, a Fire Department representative said.
