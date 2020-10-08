Muskogee Fire Marshal Aaron Mayhugh said COVID-19 has altered the activities that go along with Fire Prevention Week, which runs until Saturday.
The Muskogee Fire Department in past years has had a day where it invites elementary schools to the Civic Center for a show put on by the Muskogee Firefighters Clown Society. The show uses humor to alert the kids on safety factors during a fire.
This year, the pandemic has changed those plans.
"We're making a DVD with some of the guys that are the clowns, because we can't have the kids at the Civic Center," Mayhugh said. "We're going to distribute that DVD to the schools and the teachers. Also, we're making up packets with fire prevention information that's age appropriate for the schools."
With the weather beginning to turn cooler, and people at home for longer periods of time because of the pandemic, the American Red Cross says it is especially critical for people to recognize the needs for home fire safety. A Red Cross survey shows that most people are unprepared. Home fires claim seven lives a day in the U.S., but a new 2020 national Red Cross survey shows most people aren’t taking the steps to protect themselves. This year, the Red Cross has responded to 2,624 home fires in the Kansas-Oklahoma Region to help 7,298 people with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning.
“Unfortunately, home fires haven’t stopped during COVID-19, and neither has the need to prevent fire tragedies,” said Mary Jane Coffman, American Red Cross disaster program manager. “During Fire Prevention Week, we recommend testing your smoke alarms and practicing your escape plan. Most people do not realize that after that alarm goes off, you have less than two minutes to leave your home.”
While MFD mainly directs its efforts toward kids during Fire Prevention Week, Mayhugh said that adults can also get involved.
"We have information available for adults," he said. "That way parents can work with their kids on escape routes and what to do when the fire alarm does go off."
Getting the information to the kids in Muskogee has been difficult because of the virus.
"We're still working on the DVD," Mayhugh said. "We're a little bit behind on that. Our Fire Prevention Week's going to spread out probably into next week I'm sure."
The American Red Cross has useful fire safety tips and fire prevention training. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information or download the free Red Cross Emergency app (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.