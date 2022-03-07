Fire officials investigate weekend house fires

Muskogee fire officials are investigating four house fires that were set over the weekend.
Muskogee Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Haley said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in to assist in the investigation.
"All four fires were on the east side," Haley said. "We don't want to release right now where the fires were set. We want to catch the person doing it."
Haley said that all four fires were deliberately set. He also said that they have a person of interest.
"Saturday morning, around 4 o'clock in the morning, somebody had started setting at least four houses on fire," he said. "They all seem to be related. Apparently, there was a possibility there was a fifth that didn't get going after they attempted to start the fire.
"The other four did sustain damage, three of them pretty heavily."
Haley also said there is a person of interest they would like to speak with.
"Not quite calling him a suspect yet," he said. "There's getting to be a lot of homeless people — transient traffic — in Muskogee. And they do seem to be finding these abandoned homes, and that's been what's some of the cause on some of the other ones."
Haley said the person of interest might be homeless, as well. He just hasn't been able to verify it.
"From what I'm hearing, not verified, he might be schizophrenic and he has all kinds of other issues," he said. "Why he picked these houses I don't know — until we find him and get to talk to him."
If you have any knowledge of the cause of these fires, or possibly the person responsible for setting the fires, contact the Muskogee Fire Department at (918) 684-6252 or the Muskogee Police Department at (918) 683-8000.
