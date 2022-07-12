Looking out for No. 1 is not a selfish thing when it comes to rescuing someone, area firefighters learned.
Fort Gibson Fire Chief Nathan Parker said it is part of self-rescue.
"You always look out for number one, then you look out for your partner, then you look out for the patient," Parker said about rescuers.
Self-rescue was part of a course on rope rescue held Saturday and Sunday by the Mannford rescue training program Tech ResQ. Fort Gibson Fire Department hosted the course.
Parker said 21 participants came from fire departments in Fort Gibson, Norwood, Webbers Falls, Oaks and Wilson.
Over the weekend, participants learned how to operate rope systems and how to rescue victims by rappelling. Parker said participants also learned how to tie a variety of knots.
They also learned the necessity of self-rescue.
"Self rescue would be if they had a mechanical failure or a knot in their rope, or if their rope is too short and if they needed to tie off to possibly switch ropes," Parker said. "That would be to rescue themselves, so they can assist in the nature of the call."
Participants spent Sunday practicing rappelling and self-rescue at a multi-story structure at Muskogee First Responder Training Center, located at Muskogee Fairgrounds.
